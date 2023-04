This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Saturday, April 15 marked an end to 39 years of Caliente VFW Post 7114 making breakfast and dinner for the Nevada 200 trail ride. Breakfast was provided at the Post by the Knotty Pine Restaurant before the start of the race. By Mary Cordle – Commander Larry Wimsatt and Quartermaster Jack Horner being presented with […]