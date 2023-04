This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

An intimate crowd enjoyed the musical stylings of One Man Band Tom Bennett on April 15. The Pioche Chamber of Commerce arranged for the artist to enjoy an afternoon tour of town highlights before taking to the stage. The visiting musician was introduced to Boothill Cemetery, abandoned mines in the area and local bars and […]