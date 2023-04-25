Nevada Division of Forestry to provide over $300,000 in grants to volunteer/rural fire departments

CARSON CITY – Approximately $330,000 in federal funding is now available for rural fire departments serving small communities, through the Nevada Division of Forestry (NDF). The funds come from the US Forest Service’s Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Program. Any rural fire agency or volunteer fire department that serves a community of 10,000 people or less can apply for funding to purchase equipment, pay for training or training materials, or cover the cost of initial fire department organization. Grant recipients must match the award dollar for dollar, in money, time, or equipment.

County Fire Departments and Fire Protection Districts are invited to apply online on behalf of their volunteer fire departments at forestry.nv.gov/grants/. Applications must be received by the Nevada Division of Forestry no later than 5 p.m. June 1.

“Volunteer/rural firefighters play a vital role in protecting Nevada’s rural and remote communities from wildland fires,” said Kacey KC, Nevada State Forester and Firewarden. “With the ever-growing wildfire threats and unprecedented and catastrophic wildfires we’ve experienced in recent years, it is essential to ensure that our volunteer/rural firefighters have the necessary resources, technologies, and training to best respond to wildfires and safeguard the communities they serve.”

For more information about the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants, contact Barry Stone at 775-684-2511 or barry.stone@forestry.nv.gov