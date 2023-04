This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Second Annual Pioche Sportsman’s Expo and Rendezvous is set to take place Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29. Admission is free and open to all. Hunting enthusiasts are invited to bring the whole family as there will be food, local crafts and fun-filled activities for all ages during the event. By Jessica Hernandez […]