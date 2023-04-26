Basin and Range National Monument to host Bioblitz June 2-3

ELY – The Bureau of Land Management’s Basin and Range National Monument seeks volunteers to participate in a plant and animal Bioblitz scheduled Friday and Saturday, June 2-3.

A Bioblitz is a citizen-science effort to record and identify plant and/or animal species within a designated area in a short time. Botanical and/or wildlife experience is not needed to participate. Scientist and Naturalist group leaders will be provided.

Monument Manager Alicia Styles said data collected this June will help in future planning actions. “It will help to focus inventory and monitoring efforts, refine habitat models, and ensure proper care and management of plant and animal species listed in the 2015 proclamation,” Styles said.

Inventories will be conducted across different habitats within the northwestern portion of the Monument making a high clearance, four-wheel drive vehicle necessary. Water, food, and other supplies are the responsibility of the volunteer. There are no facilities, electrical hookups, or cell service within the Monument. For more information, go to https://on.doi.gov/3TOYvoR.

The Bioblitz is a partnership between the Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, U.S. Geological Survey, Nevada Department of Wildlife, Nevada Natural Heritage Program, Conservation Lands Foundation, Desert Research Institute, Eastern Nevada Landscape Coalition, and Friends of Basin and Range.

To learn more, contact Monument Manager Alicia Styles at (775) 726-8100 or astyles@blm.gov. The iNaturalist app will be used for data collection; for additional information go to https://www.inaturalist.org/