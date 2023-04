This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and the Pahranagat National Wildlife Refuge will be putting on their 13th annual Carp Rodeo on Saturday, April 29. The goal is to have fun and educate participants on conservation efforts while removing as many carp as possible from the upper lake. Registration for the event will begin promptly […]