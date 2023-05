This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Pahranagat Valley High School baseball team traveled to Green Valley Christian for a league game on Thursday April 27. The Panthers won both games. Dylan Williams and Matt Higbee were the pitchers for the first game, where the Panthers hit big in the second inning with 13 runs. The final score was 25-6. Braiden […]