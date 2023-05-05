Gwenith B. Romans (Gwen) age 87, passed away on April 27th, 2023, in Caliente NV. She was born May 24, 1935, to Franklin A. Brinkerhoff and Portia Carling, both deceased. Gwen grew up on a farm in Flowell, Utah, and was the oldest of 6 children. She finished elementary and high school in nearby Fillmore, Utah. She married Robert Allen Romans, Jr. (Bob) on August 16, 1955, in Winnemucca NV. Bob and Gwen retired to Panaca NV and have lived there for the past 23 years.

Gwenith Romans

Gwen was a lifelong active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and enjoyed working in numerous capacities.

Gwen is survived by daughter Penny (Daniel Koonce) Romans, son Frank (Terry) Romans, her three brothers Gene Brinkerholff, Ivin Brinkerholff and Earnest Brinkerfholl. She is preceded in death by her youngest daughter Kaylynn Romans and her two sisters Glad;ys Poe and Lea Ann Mathews. Bob and Gwen have 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.

Gwen loved to garden. Her greatest joy was to grow summer vegetables to give away to neighbors and friends in the community. She was artistically gifted and loved painting, wood woodworking, quilting and all kinds of crafts. She was an immaculate housekeeper and loved interacting with children.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 6th, 2023, at 10:30am at Panaca Memorial Park, Panaca, Nevada under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent to southernnevadamortuary.com