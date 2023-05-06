Douglas Paul Thiriot, 77 passed away at his home in Panaca, Nevada on April 23, 2023. He was the first child born to James and Oma Thiriot. He grew up and attended high school and college in Las Vegas, Nevada. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Brazil. Shortly after his mission, he enlisted in the Naval reserve and served as a medical corpsman in the Vietnam war on the USS Enterprise aircraft carrier. He married Nancy Solomon, and together they had 9 children. He was later married to Charlotte Thiriot and had 1 child, and Gina Thiriot and had 1 child. Doug suffered a severe stroke in 2011, which led to paralysis and other complications, and was bed-ridden for the remainder of his life.

Doug, affectionately known to his children and grandchildren as “Papa T”, had a talent for telling stories and always had a tale ready to share. He took his children and grandchildren on many adventures over the years, and loved to share those memories often. He worked as a mechanic, and in construction for most of his life, and was always willing to help family and friends with repairs.

Doug is survived by his wife Gina Thiriot, his 3 brothers James, Kurt and Lane Thiriot and his 11 children Damon Thiriot, Rebecca Bracken, Emily Thiriot, Megan Chatterton, Peter Thiriot, Kristian Chamberlain, David Thiriot, Wendy Baldwin, Shannon Wilson, Cody Thiriot, and Dominque Thiriot. He had 30 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

A viewing was held Saturday, April 29, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM, followed by funeral services at 10:30 AM at the LDS chapel in Panaca, NV. Interment was held in the Panaca Cemetery, with military honors, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be found at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.