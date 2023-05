This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

We would like to express our sincere appreciation to those who have reached out with phone calls, cards and emails to share their condolences on the recent loss of our Michael Smith. We would also like to recognize the staff of Grover C. Dils Medical Center and Comfort Care for their professional and compassionate care […]