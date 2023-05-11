Born May 2, 1943 in Caliente, NV to Ikie and Vilda Orr. Carolyne was the youngest of four girls, Marilyn Cambell, Patty Woodworth (deceased), and Roslie Pederson (deceased). Carolyne would grow up in Pioche, NV. Carolyne attended school at Pioche Elementary and Lincoln County High School. She would do a year of college in Cedar City, UT before moving to Las Vegas, NV for two years before returning to Pioch, NV.

Carolyne worked several jobs through her life: waitress, secretary, Lincoln County Record typist, telephone operator, and several other roles including medical transcriptionist at Grover C. Dils, where she would retire in 2006.

Carolyne Mary Thompson

Carolyne would meet John V. Thompson while working at Lincoln County Record, and on August 31, 1973, they would get married. This year, 2023, would have been their 50-year anniversary. John and Carolyne had four children, eighteen grandchildren, and seventeen great grandchildren.

Carolyne is preceded in death by her parents, Ikie and Vilda Orr, son Christian Thompson, sisters Patty Woodworth and Roslie Pederson. She is survived by her husband, John V. Thompson, and her kids; Staci Luschen and family, John Thompson and family, and Talai Barton and family.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 12, 2023 at the Pioche LDS Chapel at 11:00 am. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:30 – 10:30 am. Interment will be at the Pioche Oddfellows Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences may be left at www.southernnevadamortuary.com