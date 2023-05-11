With sadness we announce the passing of Helen Truman Foremaster Davis. Helen was born January 5, 1930 in St. George, Utah, along with her twin sister Ellen, to Albert and Ruth Truman. She was raised in St. George along with her 6 siblings. After leaving home, she was briefly married and had her son, Doug, born in 1947. They later divorced and not long after she met Robert “Bob” Foremaster, of Alamo, NV. She said she thinks he fell in love with her little boy Doug even more than he was with her. She and Bob married in 1950 and went on to have 2 more children, Ron in 1951 and Kathleen in 1952. They helped Grandma and Grandpa run the Alko Café in Richardville. They made their home in Alamo for many years until they later divorced. In 1971 she met Eugene “Gene” Davis and they were married the following year. They made their home in Henderson, NV for many years and Helen took a job with Clark County

School District working at Goodsprings Elementary School in Goodsprings, NV. She loved working there and the kids loved her as well. In 1987 Helen and Gene moved to Ely, NV and lived there for many years. Helen worked for the Ely Daily Times and made many good friends while working there and living in Ely. When Gene passed away in 2004, Helen moved back to Alamo, NV to live with her daughter. Helen had many friends in Alamo, both from living here many years before, and also new friends she met after moving back. She was very social and active up until her last several years. She enjoyed helping and serving people and living near her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In May of 2021 Helen moved into the care center at Grover C. Dils Hospital in Caliente, NV. All of the staff took amazing care of her for almost 2 years until she passed peacefully on April 27, 2023.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the care center at Grover C. Dils Hospital at America First Credit Union under the account Grover C. Dils Hospital.