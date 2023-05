This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

We cannot begin to express our gratitude for the overwhelming love and support given to our family since the passing of our loving son and brother, Sam Butler. It can be easy to feel unnoticed in such a busy community, but the massive outpouring of love and support to our family at this time has […]