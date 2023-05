This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Not even Mother Nature having a chilly attitude on Saturday, May 6 could put a damper on the Caliente Beautification Committee’s Tacos n’ Ritas. The ladies, along with their volunteers, had tacos, nachos and the fixings set up. Bartenders from the Shamrock Pub made margaritas. People lined up for tacos and super nachos, then headed […]