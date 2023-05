This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

LAS VEGAS – May is National Wildfire Awareness Month, and here in Nevada, we have good reason to take note – and to take action – according to local experts. “While all the moisture we received this winter may be helpful in reducing drought conditions, it certainly doesn’t reduce the risk of wildfire, as vegetation […]