Michael “Mike” Smith, 45, of Caliente, NV, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2023, after a difficult battle with cancer.

Mike was born on April 2, 1978 to William and Bonni Smith. He was raised in Caliente and attended school in Caliente and Panaca. He graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1997. After graduation, Mike worked many jobs from helping on a cattle ranch, working for Nevada State Parks, working for the City of Caliente and as a school bus driver in Cedar City, UT. Mike spent a lot of time on the road as a Long-Haul Truck Driver and was able to visit some beautiful parts of the country that many could only hope to see.

Michael Smith

Mike loved being involved in the community and was very active in the Caliente Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a very generous person that cared deeply about helping others. He spent a lot of his free time traveling to visit with friends and loved ones. He had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. Although he seemed “grumpy” at times, he was known for being a big thoughtful Teddy Bear under his sometimes gruff exterior.

His family meant more to him than words can describe, and many other households knew him as “Uncle Mike”. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.

A private family memorial service will be held graveside followed by a public celebration of life on June 17, 2023 at 1:00PM at the Caliente, NV Volunteer Fire Station.