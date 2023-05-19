Obituary for Joseph Lewis Sharp

Joseph Lewis Sharp passed away May 7, 2023, at Caliente, NV. surrounded by family.

Joseph Lewis Sharp

Joe, as he was known by most people, was born May 1, 1933, in Provo, Utah. He spent his younger years on the Sharp Ranch in the southern part of Pahranagat Valley. Times were hard and he worked on the ranch starting at a very young age, including helping his father and grandfather put up hay, milking cows and other ranch work. The family eventually moved into the town of Alamo where he attended school. His father Ainslee became the sheriff, and his mother Hulda became the postmaster of the Alamo post office. He attended high school in Alamo and had a beautiful girl named Dorlene Cuter in his class that caught his eye. They became high school sweethearts and were sweethearts for the rest of their lives. Joe was also quite a basketball player in high school. Their team was the first ever to win a state championship. He and Dorlene were married when they were 19 years old on September 5, 1952. Although he tried college, and a good job with Bank of Nevada in Las Vegas, he always got too homesick for Pahranagat Valley and the ranch and they eventually moved back to the valley to raise their family. He worked for the school as a janitor when they first moved back, then for the Lincoln County Road Department and then went to work for the State of Nevada Highway Department where he eventually became foreman before retiring. Most of his leisure time was spent on the ranch and with his family. He coached Little League for several years and enjoyed hunting around the area. Joe was an avid horse racing fan. He dearly loved going to horse races, especially races that his son in law Bob Hosier had a horse running in. He became active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 2002 and his marriage to his sweetheart Dorlene was solemnized in the Las Vegas Nevada temple on August 9, 2002. His beloved wife was called home on December 13, 2014, and he has missed her every day since her passing. Joe served in several callings in the church, but the one he enjoyed the most was serving in the bishopric as executive secretary. He was loved by the valley and everyone who knew him. He will be missed for his great sense of humor and compassionate personality.

He is survived by his children Jolene (Robert Hosier), Darla (Gary Davis) and Lewis Sharp (Brenda England), as well as a posterity of 10 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents Ainslee and Hulda Sharp, his wife Dorlene Sharp and his brother Edwin Ainslee Sharp.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 19, 2023, at 11:00 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alamo, NV. A viewing was held prior to the service at 9:00. Interment will be at the Richardville Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.