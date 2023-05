This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Students of the various schools in northern Lincoln County made their way into the Neldon C. Mathews Gym on May 15 and 16. In the corner of the gym was a large inflated black dome with a single, tube-like entrance. Awaiting the groups was Professor Adam Neat from Southern Utah University, who had brought an […]