This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Decades of care, concern, worry and stress.Decades of field trips, laughter and accomplishments.Decades of building relationships with students, faculty and communities.Your career has made a difference.You have influenced so many for the better.Your efforts have become the building blocks for the next generation of educators.Thank you for teaching. Thank you for caring. Jolin Shimbeck Jolin […]