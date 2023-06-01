Silver State UTV Rentals opening June 9 in Caliente

Silver State UTV Rentals is set to open for business June 9 and offer off-road lovers the opportunity to rent new 2023 Can-Am Units (2-Seaters & 4-Seaters).

“We’re excited to offer this new service to the community,” said Jeff Johnson, owner of Silver State UTV Rentals. “We know that many people dream of owning their own UTV, but the costs and maintenance can be prohibitive. Our rentals give people the chance to experience the thrill of off-road driving without the hassles of ownership.”

Silver State UTV Rentals offers a variety of rental options, including half-day, full-day, and 24-hour rentals.

“We’re also very accommodating and open to any reasonable request,” said Johnson. “If you have a specific trail in mind or want to go on a longer trip, we can work with you to make it happen.”

Lincoln County is an off-road mecca, with hundreds of miles of trails to explore. Silver State UTV Rentals is located just minutes from the Silver State Trail System, one of the most popular off-road trails in the country.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Lincoln County community,” said Johnson. “We’re looking forward to helping people explore all that this area has to offer.”

Soon customers will be able to rent a UTV directly online at silverstateutvrentals.com.

Silver State UTV Rentals will be located at 180 Front Street in Caliente and can be reached at (702) 480-8190.