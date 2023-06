This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Caliente Homecoming bingo game was held Monday, May 29 at the VFW Post on Dixon Street. By Mary Cordle – Bingo players at the VFW on May 29. Twenty-eight players came out hoping to win some games. Fifteen games were played, each with an $8.00 prize. Randy Rowe won the favor number pot. As […]