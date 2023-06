This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The Lincoln County School Board held a special meeting to approve new hires and the 2023-2024 budget on May 24. After the opening proceedings, the board approved Gina Lloyd as the new special education teacher at Panaca Elementary and Christina Martinez as the new pre-k teacher/pre-k special education teacher for Caliente and Pioche elementary schools. […]