This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Nevada Bank & Trust staff prides themselves on greeting customers with a smile, but on Friday, May 26 they also greeted them with a ticket to enter a raffle with some big prizes. Then it was off to fill a plate with barbecue, hot dogs, potato salad, chips and watermelon, followed by sitting and visiting […]