LAS VEGAS – University of Nevada, Reno Extension is offering its online Home Horticulture Certificate Program, Aug. 2 to Sept. 28. The program is ideal for anyone wanting to learn more about gardening in Nevada and is also a prerequisite for those interested in becoming a certified Nevada Master Gardener. The cost is $275 and […]