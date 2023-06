This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The ballparks in Caliente were filled with activities on Saturday, May 3 as the Caliente Little League Tournaments were played. The day started with the national anthem, a baseball prayer and Mayor Steve Rowe throwing out the first pitch to Gracie Barnes. Courtesy photo – Mayor Steve Rowe shakes hands with Little League player Gracie […]