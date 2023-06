This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Posters popped up all over Panaca this past week as the town board announced the Panaca Town Clean-Up Day. The two-day event was also posted on JustServe.org. It will begin June 30 and continue through July 1. According to the Just Serve post, the project aims to help members of the community to “clean up […]