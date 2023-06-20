Lincoln County included in latest NDOT projects

CARSON CITY – State transportation contracts announced during a recent Nevada Transportation Board of Directors meeting are projected to support 182 jobs for a year while helping provide a transportation system to keep Nevada safe and connected.

A projected 182 jobs will be supported for one year by the highway contracts and agreements reviewed as part of the June 12 state transportation board meeting. Transportation improvements reviewed/approved at this month’s state transportation board meeting include:

Resurface approximately 16 miles of State Route 140 in Humboldt County.

Fill age-related cracking of the roadway surface on approximately 125 miles of U.S. 93 and state routes 266, 267 and 375 in Lincoln, Nye and Esmeralda counties.

Roadside erosion and drainage cleaning and repairs on U.S. 50, U.S. 50A and State Route 439 in Lyon County following winter-related erosion.

Roadside erosion and drainage cleaning and repairs, including repairs of segments of roadway damaged on U.S. 395 in Douglas County, State Route 445 in Washoe County, State Route 338 in Lyon County and State Route 278 in Eureka County following winter-related erosion.

NDOT contracts are thoroughly reviewed against NDOT engineering estimates and include disadvantaged business enterprise participation goals. Construction start dates vary.

To date, Nevada state transportation projects utilizing Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act funding are projected to support 12,755 jobs. Council of Economic Advisers formulas were used to estimate the number of direct, indirect and induced jobs. It is estimated that every $1 invested in public transportation projects can generate between $2 and $6 in local economic activity.