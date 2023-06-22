Raymond Douglas Pulsipher

Raymond Douglas (Doug) Pulsipher, age 81 passed away on June, 15th 2023 while returning home to Caliente, Nevada after a short stay in the St. George hospital. He was born on September 22, 1941 in St. George, Utah to Raymond Pulsipher and Rozett Lemmon Pulsipher. He grew up in Las Vegas, Nevada and attended Las Vegas High School. On January 3rd, 1964 he was married to Phyllis Sanders in the L.D.S. Temple St. George, Utah.

Doug was a mailman in Las Vegas, Nevada, a rancher in British Columbia, Canada, delivery driver in the food distribution service and eventually retired as Human Resources manager in food distribution in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He served in several callings in the L.D.S. Church including missionary in the Western Canadian Mission, Branch president in British Columbia, Bishop and served on the High Council in Henderson, Nevada along with various teaching callings.

His hobbies included hunting, fishing, fly tying, gun smithing, gardening, camping, Dutch oven cooking, journaling, reading, off-roading, history, and train collectibles.

He loved and was proud of his family. He was known for his generosity and commitment to honesty in all things. He was known for his dry humor and jokes.

He is survived by his spouse, Phyllis Pulsipher, brother, Wesley Pulsipher and 6 children, Doug, Carmen, Kate, Chuck, Allison and Nick. He has 23 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Rozett, sister, Mavis Pitkin, brother, Roger Pulsipher, daughter, Gayle Abrameit, granddaughter, Tara Pulsipher and granddaughter Madison Campbell.Memorial services will be held on Monday June, 26th 2023 at 11:00am in Caliente, Nevada at the L.D.S. Chapel. Final arrangements are under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.southernnevadamortuary.com.