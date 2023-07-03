Community invited to provide input at Destination Development dinner 

The communities of Lincoln County are invited to provide feedback and suggestions at a dinner meeting hosted by Travel Nevada. The Lincoln County Destination Development Steering Committee is ready to present an overview of the new 10-year Destination Plan.

The research process has seen the team examine trends and data in order to come up with the plan. Now it’s time for community members to bring their best ideas to discuss moving these concepts forward.

In association with Travel Nevada, the Lincoln County Authority of Tourism (LCAT) is hosting a 90-minute program on Thursday, July 13 at the Side Track Restaurant located at 190 Clover Street in Caliente starting at 6 p.m. All are welcome to participate and share in the discovery process.

The Destination Development Demonstration Project (3D) is a long-range, tourism-based community planning program which enables Nevada’s rural communities to be more intentional about growing their visitor economies. As one of only six destinations chosen by Travel Nevada, Lincoln County has had the opportunity to collaborate with concept stakeholders, Travel Nevada staff and a team of consultants with a goal of creating a Destination Development plan that will examine the intrinsic qualities of their destination and build an economic and marketing plan around those strengths.

This project is intended to provide rural Nevada destinations with a multi-dimensional look at their tourism assets and a jump-start to realizing their destination development goals. This puts locals and stakeholders in the important role of providing input.

The project is being guided by a local steering committee that is represented by Lincoln County, City of Caliente, State Parks, Pioche Chamber of Commerce, local business owners and LCAT.

Anyone wishing to share their local knowledge and ideas is encouraged to attend this community meeting. Please contact Marcia Hurd by phone or text at (775) 441-1101 or register on EventBrite (DESTINATION DEVELOPMENT UPDATE).