This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Amtrak representatives hosted a public forum on Tuesday, June 27 with groups hosted on the hour from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Caliente City Hall had a packed house at the 11 a.m. forum. Wesley Harper introduced himself, telling the group he was formerly with the Nevada League of Cities. While he was in the […]