William Leslie McCrosky, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 18, 2023 in Caliente, Nevada. William was born September 26, 1930 to William and Leana Lytle McCrosky in Rose Valley, Nevada. William was the oldest amongst three brothers, Robert, Howard, and Max McCrosky. He attended grammar school in Beatty, Nevada and graduated from high school in Clatskanie, Oregon in 1948. He then joined the Marines in June of 1948 and served proudly for four years before being honorably discharged as a Sargent in 1951. William married Holly Stewart on December 26, 1952, and they had two sons, Leslie and George McCrosky. William and Holly divorced in 1987, and William remarried Jeanett Dotson in Panaca, Nevada in February of 1988, and had 4 stepchildren, Roger, Orrin, Katie, and Robert. He was a long time rancher in Rose Valley, and owned The Y Service Station in Panaca, Nevada. He was a valued member of the Panaca community since 1988. William is survived by his wife, Jeanett, sons Leslie and George, and stepchildren Orrin, Katie, and Robert. He has 15 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. William will be laid to rest on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the Cemetary in Panaca NV at 11:00 am.

William Leslie McCrosky