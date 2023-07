This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

At 10 a.m. on July 3 community members gathered with the Lincoln County Library staff to celebrate Independence Day. Each participant held a section of the newly purchased 12 ft by 18 ft American flag as it was stretched across the hill at Pioche Park. Community members of various ages held tight to ensure the […]