The Million Dollar Courthouse in Pioche is nearing the midpoint of visitor season. The courthouse at 69 Lacour Street was built in 1871 at a cost over $1,000,000 and became a museum in 1960. The building features relics from the town’s mining roots and historical pieces collected from across the surrounding county. Along the halls […]