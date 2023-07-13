Girls Scouts officially celebrate opening of Frias Frontier Camp 

LAS VEGAS – The Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada and the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce celebrated the official ribbon cutting of Frias Frontier Camp, a camp for Girl Scouts of all ages, in Alamo, on June 5.

The $9 million, 70-acre property, which includes a bed and breakfast, restaurant and acres of undeveloped land, was donated by the Charles and Phyllis M. Frias Charitable Trust in 2018 and is the largest single, private donation in the organization’s 91-year history. Since the donation, the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada completed phase one of renovations in order to use the property to host its summer camps and equine program.

The donated land — in addition to a separate renovation donation — “helps to empower, enrich and inspire girls and young women to be leaders in their communities, with a strong foundation of self-worth, confidence and life skills,” the organization said in a news release.

Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada is hosting its annual summer camps at the site through five sessions this summer, reaching approximately 200 local girls.

“It was a perfect fit with the Girl Scouts of Southern Nevada,” said John Mowbray, trustee of the Frias Charitable Trust. “Phyllis built this [property] as a tribute to her late husband. So, their legacy continues now as stewards of the Girl Scouts.”