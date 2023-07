This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Two Alamo brothers recently qualified for the upcoming 2023 Rodeo Nationals. Flint and Junior Higbee will be competing in the National High School Finals Rodeo (NHSFR) in Gillette, Wyoming, July 16-22 in the .22 rifle shooting contest. Held at the CAM-PLEX, the NHSFR will test participants in 13 rodeo events in four competition arenas. Over […]