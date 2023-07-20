Governor Lombardo and State Superintendent Ebert Announce First Round of $70 Million in Funding for Early Childhood Education Programs

CARSON CITY – The Nevada Department of Education and the Office of Governor Joe Lombardo announced the release of the first round of $70 million in funding for the Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program. The funding was made possible by the passage of, Governor-sponsored, Assembly Bill 400 during the 2023 session of the Nevada Legislature. The funds can be used to support early childhood literacy and readiness programs for children under six years of age.

“We recognize the crucial role that early childhood education plays in shaping the future of our state,” said Governor Lombardo. “By prioritizing funding for early learning, we’re investing in our children’s success and setting them on a path towards a bright future. I’m proud of the Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program, and I know its significance will be felt for generations to come.”

“This funding provides a unique opportunity to strengthen early literacy and school readiness programs, ensuring that our children receive the support they need during their formative years,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Jhone Ebert. “I applaud Governor Lombardo and the Nevada Legislature for their vision and commitment, and I look forward to witnessing the positive impact this investment will have on the lives of our youngest learners.”

The Early Childhood Innovative Literacy Program (ECILP) will distribute funds through a competitive grant application process. The program encourages innovative approaches to early childhood education and prioritizes projects that show success in improving literacy and readiness for children under six years of age, as well as those that serve areas with a higher proportion of children in need. Funds awarded through the competitive application process are meant to supplement existing general funds, not replace them. Priority will be given to applicants who receive other funding from a private source or receive other funding from a federal grant.

Funding Opportunities:

There are two opportunities for applicants to apply for funding. Applicants may apply for one or both areas. Each area will be scored separately.

Opportunity Area #1: funding to expand access to high-quality preschool. This opportunity is open to new and existing Nevada Ready! State Prekindergarten (NR!PK) providers.

Opportunity Area #2: funding to establish an innovative new program or to expand an existing early literacy program that supports children less than the age of six, their families, and early childhood professionals.

Eligible Applicants:

School Districts

Sponsors of Charter Schools

Non-profit Organizations

Additional funding opportunities may become available after this initial round, subject to the availability of funds.

For more information and to access the grant application materials please visit the Nevada Department of Education’s Grants Webpage at https://doe.nv.gov/Grants/Home/.