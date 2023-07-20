The Caliente Volunteer Fire Department wishes to thank the donors for the Kid’s Games at the Annual Fourth of July Celebration. It was a great day with a fantastic breakfast to begin the day, a wonderful parade and the best fireworks ever. We want to especially thank the donors for the Kid’s Games as it was truly appreciated by all the kids participating:

Young’s RV Park

Jerry’s Sinclair

America First Credit Union

Knotty Pine Café and Lounge

Shady Motel

Sharkey’s Automotive

Nevada Bank and Trust

Dolan and Edwards Insurance

Patty’s Motel

Jim Wilkin Trucking

Side Track Restaurant

True Value Hardware

Shamrock Pub

Great Basin Foods

Thomas Petroleum

All Aboard Liquor Store

Katschke Law Office

In Vision Eye Center

Scott Chavez dba Meadow Valley Dental

Addison Metals

Summer Lilly Salon

We just want you to know we couldn’t have done without you.