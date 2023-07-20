The Caliente Volunteer Fire Department wishes to thank the donors for the Kid’s Games at the Annual Fourth of July Celebration. It was a great day with a fantastic breakfast to begin the day, a wonderful parade and the best fireworks ever. We want to especially thank the donors for the Kid’s Games as it was truly appreciated by all the kids participating:
Young’s RV Park
Jerry’s Sinclair
America First Credit Union
Knotty Pine Café and Lounge
Shady Motel
Sharkey’s Automotive
Nevada Bank and Trust
Dolan and Edwards Insurance
Patty’s Motel
Jim Wilkin Trucking
Side Track Restaurant
True Value Hardware
Shamrock Pub
Great Basin Foods
Thomas Petroleum
All Aboard Liquor Store
Katschke Law Office
In Vision Eye Center
Scott Chavez dba Meadow Valley Dental
Addison Metals
Summer Lilly Salon
We just want you to know we couldn’t have done without you.