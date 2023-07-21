Larry Sullivan, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on July 12, 2023. Larry was born September 2, 1937 in Hurricane Utah. He dedicated his life to the Henderson Fire Department where he made many lifelong friends. Larry wanted it known that he died as a result of being stubborn, refusing to follow Doctor’s orders and raising hell for more than 8 decades. He was a true outdoorsman and loved spending time with his family and friends in Pioche. He is survived by his wife Debi of 45 years, children Kristi Cowley (Daryl), Megan Robinson (Josh), grandchildren Chase, Kenon, Cade, Ayden, Adalyn, Ryatt & Alabama, three brothers, two sisters and two children from a previous marriage. There will be a celebration of life at a later date.

