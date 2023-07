This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

While locals enjoy the Pioneer Day celebrations in Panaca, in just a few weeks they’ll be heading back to the easternmost Lincoln town for one of the biggest get-togethers the county hosts: the fair and rodeo. Trailers full of people and livestock will descend upon the fairgrounds just north of Panaca to begin the western […]