Woodrow Turner Bundy made his much anticipated arrival into this world on May 3, 2021. His birth was the biggest celebration a child could ever receive. He had six of the best mamas a boy could ever have, and the proudest daddy in the world. It didn’t take long for Woodrow to make it known that he ruled his home. His presence brought joy and a little bit of fear to everyone especially his mom. He was her “rabid wolverine“ and she often said she didn’t know what she did to deserve the “goodest baby boy in the world.” Woodrow enjoyed tormenting his sisters and found so much joy in them chasing him around the house. There was a time to play and a time to work, and he was always excited to put his hat on and help dad with any project he had going. He loved tools. He loved to be in his shop with his daddy, taking things apart and watching his dad try to put it back together. He loved animals, chickens, rabbits, cows, and especially elk. His elk bugle was unmatched! His favorite ritual was wrestling daddy every night before bed. It usually ended with someone getting hurt and rarely was it Woodrow. When dad pleaded for mercy, Mom would step in and sing his favorite lullaby, “My Rifle, My Pony and Me.” It always calmed him enough to get a few hours of sleep and then the new adventure would begin. Woodrow’s life was a testament of how we should all live. He did everything aggressively. He loved hard, sometimes too hard. He found joy and wonder in all of God’s creations and beauties. He loved life, and he loved his family with every ounce of his soul. He fought with the strength of 1000 men to stay for his family but when he had done all that was required of him, he made it known to all that he had prevailed. He was willing returned to our heavenly father on July 19, 2023.

He left a mark chiseled so deep no force could ever remove. His mark will be held up by his parents, Mel and Briana Bundy. His five sisters and other mommas, Montana, Bentlie, Presly, Kymber, and Adahlen and his big brother Parker Leavitt. Grandparents, Cliven and Carol Bundy (Riverside, NV) Greg and Aleta Ruth (Mesquite, NV) Great grandparents, Tuffy and Orpha Ruth (Mesquite, NV) Great Grandmas Alice Turner (Gooding, ID) Lovella Thomas (Enterprise, UT) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was welcomed into heaven by a host of cousins, uncles, aunts, grandparents and friends with cheers of victory. Woodrow Turner Bundy will be missed tremendously, but a mark like his is never forgotten.Funeral services were held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Stake Center in Mesquite. Visitation was held prior to the service from 9am to 10:30 am. Burial followed the service at the Bunkerville Cemetery. We invite family and friends to leave condolences at www.starmortuary.com