Letter to the Editor

Dear Editor,

These words of gratitude to the Lincoln Country Road department are long overdue. During the flooding crisis some weeks ago throughout northeastern Lincoln County, the road department employees worked rapidly and untiringly to restore bridges and connections with civilization for us who live in the valleys. At that time, heavy flooding swept away most of the bridge works that were constructed along the creek which flows through our valleys. Many of us were completely isolated until the road department came with heavy equipment to create temporary crossings of dirt. Actually, with the continual flooding their rescue efforts took place more than once. As soon as the threat of flooding abated, the department immediately came in and installed permanent structures.

Thank you for your prompt, effective work on our behalf.

The people of the valleys.

Submitted by Sandy Lytle