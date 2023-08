This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

Dog disturbances keep surfacing, as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 17 animal problem/dog bite incidents in July alone. The issue has been particularly problematic in Caliente lately, according to Sheriff Derek Foremaster, who confirmed there have been several dog owners failing to keep their animals under control. “We have people that are scared […]