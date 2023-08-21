Letter gratitude for support

Dear Editor,

Yes, something very interesting happened in Lincoln County, Nevada around 8 PM on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

No, I did not give birth!

This is when my friend and I drove into a drive line that fell from the bottom of a truck in front of us on the South 318 highway on our way to Las Vegas.

We felt like we hit a wall! Moments later, the car slowed and stopped off the road. I pushed the button to alert the Subaru Skylink service and called AAA as well.

Sheriff’s deputy John Anderson arrived to assure our safety.

This letter is to show our gratitude for all the support we received throughout this experience.

Support from another person is not just as in a job – you do what you’re required to do – it’s HOW you do it. I want to tell you about some wonderful people we met on this journey.

Sheriff John Anderson was the first on the scene, he assured us he’s there to keep us safe and called Nevada Highway Patrol who would come to take pictures of the accident.

Thank you, Deputy Anderson.

Then State Trooper, Isaac Gloeckner, who came, was also friendly, making sure we knew what he was doing and discussing next steps.

Thank you, State Trooper Isaac Gloekner.

We agreed that AAA would come at 8 a.m. to pick up the car and then us wherever we were and bring us to Las Vegas. It would be Lynn’s Auto Center who would do the towing.

Deputy Anderson drove us to Alamo Inn and we met Vern who owns the Inn. He opened up Suite No. 12, which was clean and welcoming. He trusted us to pay tomorrow. We were exhausted. Thank you, Vern

Suite 12 became our command post.

In the morning we learned that we were not going to Las Vegas as planned. Mr. Lynn stopped by to tell us that he looked for our car, but couldn’t find it and then he went back to look again in another stretch of the highway. He found out that another towing company picked up my car and brought it to a towing center in Las Vegas. Thank you, Mr. Lynn for that determination.

At one time our command center welcomed Mr. Lynn, Trooper Gloekner, Jim from Las Vegas and Sergeant Guy Davis.

If we didn’t have a ride already, Sargeant Davis said he’d drive us to Las Vegas.

Jim and Katie, bless you, Jim came to pick us up at Alamo Inn from Las Vegas to bring us to Las Vegas. Thank you for ALL you do, Katie and Jim.

Our gratitude also goes to Natalie and Sam at the Collision Center at 2741 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas. From the moment they picked up my car at the towing company they were in contact with me every step of the way. Even coming into the shop to collect my belongings from my injured car was a great experience.

Rather than turn this into a novel, I’d like to end here with hopes that if you ever find yourself in such a dilemma you also get the support and guidance you need… and appreciate it.

( May this writing of gratitude go towards recovery for my cousin Kyla Pesa bas Sara)

The Jersey Girls

(Written by Miriam Sukenik)