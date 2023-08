This article is available to Lincoln County Record Digital or Print+Digital subscribers. If you are already a subscriber, please log in . To purchase a subscription, please visit the Subscription Page . Thank you for supporting your hometown newspaper!

The monthly Alamo town board meeting was held on Wednesday, August 9. The board discussed monthly bills and different ways to distribute the town’s funds within their budget. There was a conversation regarding improving the local softball field’s sprinkler system. A proposed bill pertaining to the town’s roads and ownership was addressed, as well as […]