Lincoln County is the backdrop of a new, critically-acclaimed crime novel: “The Bitter Past.” The story follows fictional sheriff Porter Beck and his adventures throughout Lincoln County. When a local man is found brutally tortured and murdered in his own home, the death seems to have more to do with conspiracy and espionage than just […]