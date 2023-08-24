Fred H. Laird, age 90, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, August 14, 2023 in Alamo, Nevada. He was born on January 16, 1933 in Junction, Utah to Fred Hunter Laird and the former Sarah Ellen Howes. As a young man, Fred lived in Junction, Utah, Emmett, Idaho, Hawthorne, Nevada, Salt Lake City, Utah, Roosevelt, Utah, and Ely, Nevada where he attended White Pine High School. While attending Brigham Young University, Fred married Thelma Mabel Thomas in the Salt Lake City, Utah Temple on February 25, 1955.

Fred served his country by joining the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Germany. He later worked as a smelter worker, a sawmill worker, a gas station attendant, and other jobs. In 1960, Fred graduated with a degree in education from what is now Montana Western University in Dillon, Montana. He subsequently served many decades as a public school teacher, teaching subjects such as music, history, and shop in Alberton, Montana, Wayne County, Utah, and Alamo, Nevada. In Alamo, Nevada, he also served as the Pahranagat Valley High School librarian and the school bus driver to Rachel, Nevada. All of that was done on top of his teaching duties. Fred was never a stranger to working long hours. He was an

active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many positions of responsibility including working in the Las Vegas Temple and serving a mission with his wife to Florida. Fred loved woodworking, attending events involving children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and taking his wife, Thelma, on many drives.

Fred is survived by his spouse, Thelma Mabel Laird, a sister, Lowana (Melvin) Fisher, and children Connie Lynn (John) Ivers, Bonnie Anna (Kevin) Shuler, Fred Meredith (Jeannette) Laird, and Ellis Lowen (Lezlie) Laird. He has 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Lonnie Jann May.Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Alamo, Nevada on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:00 am. A viewing will be held one hour preceding the funeral (9:00 am) at the church. Interment will be at the Brigham City Cemetery in Brigham City, Utah, on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 10:00 am. Interment will be under the direction of Southern Nevada Mortuary. Online condolences and the link to watch funeral service can be found on Fred’s obituary page www.southernnevadamortuary.com