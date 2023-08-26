Cody Alan Brown, beloved son, brother, father, cousin, etc. and friend to all who knew him passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, from a hard-fought battle with cancer at the age of 54 at the home of his parents with his brother, mother and father in attendance.

Cody entered our world on February 1, 1969, in Salt Lake City, Utah and blessed the lives of John, Sherrie, Travis and extended family. He later had a daughter Jessica and granddaughter Aleeah. He was a kind, tender, loving and caring soul who loved camping, hiking, motorcycling, music and anything to do with nature and animals. Especially dogs of whom many were rescued.

Tupperware bowls and wooden spoons were often found in Cody’s room from the age of 2, teaching himself to wonderfully play the drums and eventually buying his own set. He started scouting late but in 2-3 years he immensely loved it and became an eagle scout. He was selected to help refurbish and create trails with the Forest Service the summer before his senior year of High School.

After graduating from North Sevier High School in Salina, Utah Cody worked at Lake Powell in the summer and Elk Meadows as a ski lift operator in the winter. Eventually moving to Nevada to work at a gold mine upon the request of a mine manager, Floyd Miller, in Beatty who’d met him and Travis, who also joined “The Mining Family”. There was no snow at the ski resort that year!

When the mine closed, Cody moved on to work for Tippen/Amerigas delivering fuel also for mines and those battling wildfires. He helped build a hotel in Duchesne, Utah and later worked with his dog “Buddy” in security for a CPL Special Events then Coyote Springs till Covid and Dave Lewis here in Alamo.

Cody played drums in “The Hard Luck Band” as well as filling in for others. He loved his dog Buddies up to “Pup” his last German Shephard.

Cody is proceeded in death by his grandparents Bill & Lena Brown, Leola & Fayne Olsen and Earl & Sharlene Colton.

His survived by his parents John and Sherrie, his brother Travis, daughter Jessica and granddaughter Aleeah. 2 nieces, 1 nephew and many extended family members.

Services will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be sent to www.southernnevadamortuary.com