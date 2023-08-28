Pioche Masonic Lodge celebrates 150 years with rededication and raffle

St. John Lodge #18 Free and Accepted Masons are celebrating 150 years since it was chartered on November 20, 1873.

The lodge is celebrating with a rededication of the lodge building on October 7, 2023, with Grand Master of Masons in Nevada Kevin P. McCans presiding.

The lodge, which also sponsors the annual Labor Day Pancake Breakfast in the Pioche City Park, will be serving breakfast on the mornings of September 2-4, 2023, from 7:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Tickets are $10.00 each or five for $40.00, kids under 5 are free. Sausage, eggs, coffee, orange juice and all-you-can-eat pancakes will be served.

This year a raffle is being held to raise funds to aid in the restoration of the historic lodge building in Pioche. The raffle item is a Howa Model 1500 Walnut Hunter Rifle chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor and 4×16 Vortex Viper hunting scope with Cabela’s gun case donated by one of the lodge members. Raffle tickets are available in Pioche at the Nevada Club, where the rifle, scope and case will be on display or from any lodge member in Pioche. The winner does not have to be present to win and must pass an FFL background check.

The Masonic Lodge, a fraternal organization is open to young men of good character ages 18 and above. An application for membership can be obtained by contacting a lodge member.