State Treasurer’s Office lauds highest investment returns in history

CARSON CITY — Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine announced that his office has generated the highest investment returns in State history for the most recent fiscal year.

In Fiscal Year 2023, the Treasurer’s Office earned $214,953,536 in investment returns for the State of Nevada, which is over three times the highest amount ever generated in a single year, according to a press release.

All interest earned by the Treasurer’s Office is distributed to State agencies to help them fund vital programs and services, including things like behavioral health, public education, environmental protection programs, and veterans’ services.

“Thanks to the hard work of our Investment Division, the Treasurer’s Office continues to do its part to keep our State on solid financial ground while generating revenue for programs that our residents rely on,” Conine said. “We will continue to deliver results for Nevadans over the next three years.”