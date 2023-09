George Jacob Buettner, 89, passed away August 22, 2023 in Panaca, NV. He was born August 16, 1934 in Syracuse, NY to George Jacob Buettner, SR and Helen Ehmann Buettner, He married Louise Anne Buettner February 1960 in Chicago, IL.

He served in the US Navy 1952-1956.

He resided in Henderson, NV from 1965-1992 working as a bartender and a Teamster, retiring in 1993 to Mt. Wilson, NV.

He was an avid hunter, fisherman and outdoor enthusiast.

He was survived by his wife, Louise Anne Buettner. Children- Jennifer McHugh (Patrick) and Georganne Crowley (Robert); Grandchildren- Amber Swank (Christian), Samantha Elliott, Thomas McHugh (Lailani), Heather McHugh and Paige Crowley; Great Grandchild- Logan George Swank, and Sister Helene McAleese.

He proceded in death by his parents, sister Bertha Ryan and son Joseph Peter Buettner.

There will be no services.